Foster Becomes Wins Leader, Czech, Amezquita Drive in Five in Win

July 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - Behind a quality start from Kobe Foster and an offensive outburst, the Wild Things won 17-1 to take the series against the East-leading Miners Sunday at Skylands Stadium. Foster earned his 28th career win with the club, breaking his tie with Aaron Ledbetter for the career wins record.

Washington got the scoring started quickly with a two-run single by Andrew Czech, which was the first of his three hits in the win. The single scored Robert Chayka and Tommy Caufield and made it 2-0 in the first. Sussex County responded when Dom Johnson hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the inning, but that's all they'd get all day.

Foster pitched six innings of one-run ball for his 28th win as a Wild Thing and his third of the season. He fanned two and allowed six hits with no walks. Ethan Brown, Christian Diaz and Andrew Herbert combined to finish the day from the pen. Each worked a scoreless frame.

Czech launched his 16th homer of the season, a three-run shot in the third. The homer made it 5-1 Washington and helped Czech get to 61 RBI, a new career high for the fifth-year Wild Thing. Jordan Siket picked up his first hit as a Wild Thing and first RBI with a single in the fourth inning. The Wild Things plated five in the fifth with an RBI single from Wilder, a sac fly by Jeff Liquori and a three-run homer by Carlos Amezquita.

A three-run seventh was achieved with RBI singles from Siket, Eddie Hacopian and Robert Chayka. In the eighth, Amezquita doubled home another pair before Siket grounded in a run to make it 17-1.

Amezquita finished with four hits and five RBI. Czech plated five for the third time this season. Four total Wild Things had at least three-hit nights.

Washington sits in second in the Central and will make a quick pit stop at home before heading to Crestwood Monday for a series starting Tuesday with Windy City at 6:35 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.