Former Wild Thing Dan Kubiuk Signed to Arizona Organization

July 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Il. - The Washington Wild Things are pleased to share former Wild Thing right hander Dan Kubiuk was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and is currently with Double-A Amarillo.

He made his debut the other night with the Sod Poodles, striking out a batter in 0.2 innings of work in his affiliated debut. The righty was with Washington in 2021 and 2022 after a trade brought him to the team from Winnipeg (American Association). Kubiuk was pitching in Mexico this summer and had a 1.19 ERA in 28 games, 24 of which were games finished. He had 11 saves in 30.1 innings. He'd allowed six runs and four earned with 10 walks and 24 strikeouts.

Kubiuk, after a trade sent him briefly to Joliet from Washington prior to the 2023 season, pitched for Ogden in the Pioneer League to the tune of a 1-0 record and 0.50 ERA in 35 games with 15 saves in 2023. He had 50 strikeouts to nine walks and three runs against (two earned) in 35.2 innings. In 2024, he pitched for Lincoln 41 times (American Association) and posted a 1.05 ERA with 16 saves in 42.2 innings. He walked 12 to 39 strikeouts. He then pitched in the Atlantic League with York for five games, logging 4.2 innings of one-run ball with two walks and six strikeouts.

With Washington in 2022, he was 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA in 39 games. He logged 47.2 innings and struck out 67 opposing batters to 21 walks. He pitched in 22 games in 2021 and was lights out with a 1.29 ERA in 21 innings. He allowed only three runs, walked only three and fanned 32 that year. He pitched for West Virginia/Charleston in the Atlantic League briefly following that season as well.

The 29-year-old makes 10 former Wild Things in affiliated ball and active, with three being in the big leagues as of this release.







