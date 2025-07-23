ThunderBolts Make Offensive Splash in Victory

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts snapped a three-game losing streak with a 12-5 blowout win over the Washington Wild Things at Ozinga Field Wednesday afternoon.

The ThunderBolts (21-41) wasted no time in the as David Maberry singled home Cam Phelts for the first run of the game in the first inning. The next batter, Oscar Serratos, drove in Michael Sandle with a double. The Bolts weren't finished as Christian Kuzemka doubled in two more runs to quickly put his team up 4-0.

In the second, the Wild Things (33-29) responded with a solo shot from Andrew Czech.

Windy City came back with a run of their own in the bottom half as James Dunlap's single plated Phelts to make the game 5-1.

In the fourth, Maberry beat out a potential inning-ending double play which allowed Craig Corliss to score to give the Bolts their sixth run of the afternoon.

The Wild Things put up a run in the fifth in the form of a Three Hillier sacrifice fly that brought Jeff Liquori home.

Maberry wasn't finished driving in runs as he hit a towering 441 foot two-run home run in the sixth.

After a Washington run in the top of the seventh, the ThunderBolts opened the game up in the bottom. Josh Gibson singled to bring home Ethan Roberts. Corliss put on the squeeze as his sacrifice bunt brought Christian Kuzemka home. The final two runs of the inning scored on James Dunlap's double down the right field line, ballooning the lead to 12-3.

Washington closed the scoring with a run in each of the last two innings.

Dylan Kirkbey (5-6) was the winning pitcher. He tallied six full innings of work, allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out four.

Dominic Puccetti (2-5) took the loss as he gave up five earned runs in three innings

The rubber match of the series takes place Thursday morning with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 am CDT. It's the second Splash Day of the summer at Ozinga field where Windy City's Dante Maietta (1-1, 6.75) will face Washington's Jordan DiValerio (7-3, 4.35). The broadcast information for the game can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







