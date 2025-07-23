Butcher Delivers in Back-And-Forth Game
July 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, triumphed 11-9 over Lake Erie in a high-scoring contest on Wednesday morning.
In the early hours of a Florence Wednesday morning, Jacob Almon made his first professional start for the Y'alls. Almon gave up a run in each of his three innings, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks-the rookie left with a no-decision and hopefully brighter days ahead.
The story of the day was the resiliency of the Florence offense, who came from behind three times in the matchup. The Y'alls scratched across four runs in the second inning to take a 4-3 lead, highlighted by a two-run double from Mike Ballard. Ballard finished with a solid 2-for-4 line with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Down 5-4 in the fifth, Will Butcher grounded a ball to third, which was overthrown, allowing Anthony Brocato to tie the game on the error. A two-run homer from Lake Erie once again put the Y'alls behind in the very next half inning. Florence continued to fight and pushed across five runs in a massive sixth inning. An RBI groundout from TJ Reeves and a sacrifice fly from Brocato tied the game at 7-7. The newcomer, Butcher, in just his second game with Florence, roped a go-ahead two-run single up the middle to give the Y'alls a 9-7 lead. An RBI single from Quinones and an RBI groundout from Shaneyfelt in the seventh finished the scoring for Florence.
Conner Mackay entered from the bullpen in the eighth, working with an 11-7 lead. Two solo shots from Lake Erie in the eighth tightened the lead to just two runs. The Y'alls rolled the dice and sent Mackay back out in the ninth, clinging to the 11-9 lead. Two singles in the inning put runners at the corners and brought the go-ahead run to the plate with just one away. Mackay forced a popout and a flyout to close the game and preserve the win.
Florence evens the series against Lake Erie and forces a rubber-match set for Thursday night at Thomas More Stadium. The starting pitcher for Florence is TBA, while Lake Erie will send their ace, LHP Anthony Escobar. The first pitch is set for 6:40 PM on Thirsty Thursday.
