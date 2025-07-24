Lake Erie Blasts Past Florence

July 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped an 11-8 heartbreaker to Lake Erie to lose the three-game series. The entire night saw 10 total home runs, five from each club.

Michael Barker took the mound for the Y'alls, looking to rebound after a few shaky outings where he failed to go over three innings in three consecutive starts. Barker was able to go four innings tonight, but was hit around by Lake Erie, surrendering eight hits for eight runs with only two strikeouts. Barker allowed a season-high four home runs in the contest, the most by any Florence pitcher in a single outing.

After overcoming three deficits in yesterday's ballgame, Florence once again used the offense to stay in this one and battle back. TJ Reeves got the Y'alls on the board with his ninth home run of the season, an opposite-field solo shot to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Down 6-1 in the third, Anthony Brocato brought the Y'alls back into it with a three-run blast to make it 6-4.

In the fourth inning, Brendan Bobo led things off with a solo dinger to join the double-digit home run club with his 10th of the season. Two batters later, Dalen Thompson joined the fun with a solo blast of his own, his first professional hit in his very first game with the Y'alls, to tie the game at 6-6.

Florence sent Barker out in the fifth, but it was an inning too late as he allowed a go-ahead two-run blast that would prove to be the difference in the game. Anthony Pingeton would follow, escaping a self-induced bases loaded jam to end the fifth down 8-6. Brocato would strike again in Florence's half of the fifth, with his second long ball of the game, a solo shot to cut the lead in half.

Pingeton used some more magic to strand runners in scoring position in the sixth, but the luck ran out in the seventh. Finally giving way to Max Whitesell with two runners on and two away, Whitesell surrendered a three-run homer to put the game out of reach.

Florence scratched across one more in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from TJ Reeves. Down 11-8 in the ninth, Thompson led the inning off with a hustle double and was followed by a Shaneyfelt walk to bring the tying run to the plate. Zeisler and Brocato would go down swinging, and Michael Quinones would fly out to deep centerfield to end the game.

Florence heads to Washington to open up a three-game series with the Wild Things on Friday. The Y'alls will send LHP Evan Webster to the mound and will oppose Washington's Zach Kirby. The first pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.