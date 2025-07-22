The 33rd Annual Frontier League All-Star Game Is Coming to Florence in 2026

July 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - On Tuesday, July 22, the City of Florence, the Florence Y'alls, meetNKY and the Frontier League of Professional Baseball announced that Florence, Kentucky has been selected to host the 33rd Annual Frontier League All-Star Game.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball, a partner league of Major League Baseball, will bring its top talent to the region next summer to compete in the highly anticipated All-Star Game.

"We're thrilled to bring the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game to a great community like Florence," said Steve Tahsler, Frontier League Commissioner. "This city has a passionate fan base, a first-class ballpark, and an organization in the Florence Y'alls that truly represents the spirit of our league. Congratulations to the team and the City of Florence on earning this well-deserved honor."

Presented by meetNKY, the multi-day celebration of America's favorite pastime will kick off on Monday, July 13, with a Media Day and Frontier League Awards Lunch. On Tuesday, July 14, fans will be treated to a Home Run Derby, and the the All-Star Game finale takes place on Wednesday, July 15.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game to Florence and the region," said David DelBello, owner of the Florence Y'alls. "This is a celebration of our fans, our community, and the incredible baseball culture we have here. We're ready to show the entire league what makes this place so special."

This year's All-Star Game, affectionately dubbed the "Y'all Star Game", will be the first time Northern Kentucky hosts the event, making it a historic milestone for the region. The City of Florence will also kick off a lineup of community events, such as a 5K, beginning July 3. Bourbon will play a strong role in the series of events leading up to the game, with a sponsor to be announced at a later date.

"Florence is honored to welcome the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game to our city, especially as we celebrate America's 250th birthday," said Dr. Julie Aubuchon, Mayor of Florence. "This Y'all Star event is more than just a game; it is a community-wide celebration of our love for baseball, our Kentucky spirit, and our nation's history. We cannot wait to show the Frontier League and the country, what makes 'Florence Y'all,' truly special."

The event coincides with America's 250th birthday, promising a major boost in tourism and economic impact for the region. Celebrations officially begin this fall with America's River Roots, a five-day cultural festival taking place in October 2025 along the riverfronts of Cincinnati, Covington, and Newport.

"Major, national events like the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game play a vital role in bringing our community together and showcasing everything that makes this region so vibrant," said Julie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of meetNKY. "From our passionate fans to our unique local flavor, this event is a celebration of Northern Kentucky's energy, hospitality, and love of the game. We can't wait to welcome visitors and share all that makes our region shine."

Additional details on the event and planned celebrations leading up will be found at visitcincy.com and florenceyalls.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.