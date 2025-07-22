Washington Rallies Late to Knock off ThunderBolts
July 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - The Washington Wild Things broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the eighth inning as they beat the ThunderBolts 5-2 in the series opener at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.
Washington (33-28) wasted little time in jumping on the scoreboard as they got their first run with three straight one-out hits in the top of the first inning. Ben Watson started with a double in his first pro at bat. Tommy Caufield and Wagner Lagrange followed with back-to-back singles.
The ThunderBolts (20-41) responded with two in the bottom of the second. James Dunlap singled and David Maberry was hit by a pitch. After a fielder's choice, Josh Gibson singled to load the bases. The game was tied on a balk and Dakota Kotowski's RBI groundout made it 2-1.
That was the only lead the ThunderBolts would hold in the game as Washington tied it up just a half inning later. They put two on with two outs on a walk and hit by pitch and Ethan Wilder came through with a game-tying single.
Greg Duncan did not allow another run in the next three innings. He struck out six over a strong six-inning performance.
The Wild Things' starter, Sebastian Rodriguez was even better. After the second, he retired 11 in a row and kept the score tied into the eighth.
With two outs, Washington broke the tie with four straight base runners. With two outs and the bases loaded, Cole Fowler came through with his first pro hit, a two-run single that made it 4-2 Washington. A wild pitch added the final run.
Rodriguez (1-1) earned the win with seven two-run innings. Caleb Riedel (1-3) allowed three runs in relief for the loss.
Dylan Kirkeby (4-6, 4.78) gets the start in game two for the Bolts against Washington's Dominic Puccetti (2-4, 4.29). First pitch for the first Splash Day of the year at Ozinga Field has been bumped up to 10:05 CDT. The broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
