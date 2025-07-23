Early Hole Sinks Bird Dawgs in Ottawa
July 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
OTTAWA, Ontario - The Down East Bird Dawgs couldn't overcome an early deficit in Wednesday night's series finale at Ottawa Stadium, falling 10-4 to the Titans despite a late push. With the loss, the Bird Dawgs dropped the season series to Ottawa.
Ottawa stampeded into the lead early when Taylor Wright opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning. Justin Fogel followed with a two-RBI single in the third, Kaiden Cardoso launched a two-run homer in the fourth, and AJ Wright scored on an error in the fifth to make it 7-0.
The Bird Dawgs responded in the sixth with three runs. Trotter Harlan and Ali LaPread delivered RBI singles, and Cameron Masterman added a run-scoring double to cut the deficit to 7-3.
Jake Sanford answered with an RBI double in the seventh for Ottawa, but Stephen DiTomaso knocked in a run in the eighth for the Bird Dawgs. However, they stranded two runners in scoring position in that frame.
Victor Cerny then capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to extend Ottawa's lead to 10-4.
The Bird Dawgs out-hit Ottawa 12 to nine but left 13 runners on base in the 10-4 loss.
Drew Henderson (3-2) took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings.
Alfredo Villa (7-2) earned the win for Ottawa, giving up three runs on eight hits and striking out five across 5 2/3 innings. Shane Gray recorded the save after entering in the eighth with the tying run on deck, escaping the jam and pitching a scoreless ninth.
The Bird Dawgs, now 27-34, return to action Thursday night for the series finale against the Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
