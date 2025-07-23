Wild Things Drop Middle Game in Windy City

July 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Il. - Andrew Czech homered and drove in two, but early and often offense from Windy City sank Washington in Wednesday's middle game, making it Washington's first loss in 10 games that have started before 5 p.m. this season. The ThunderBolts won the game 12-4.

Windy City scored five times in three innings of work for Dominic Puccetti, Washington's starter. Four of those came in during the first inning. Andrew Czech homered in the top of the second for his 17th homer of the season to make it 4-1 before the Bolts added their fifth in the second.

Christian Diaz was tagged for the first three runs he's allowed as a pro between his three innings from the fourth through the sixth. In the fifth, a sac fly by Three Hillier plated Jeff Liquori, who had singled with one out. Washington added a run on an RBI single by Eddie Hacopian, his third hit of the day, in the seventh before Lex Meinderts took the mound for his pro debut. Meinderts was charged with four runs in a rocky seventh inning before settling down for a 1-2-3 eighth. The Wild Things scored on a Czech fielder's choice in the eighth.

A run was added in the ninth on an error that allowed Jeff Liquori to score after he doubled in the frame for one of his two hits.

Jordan DiValerio will take the mound tomorrow in the rubber game at Ozinga Field and oppose Dante Maietta for Windy City. First pitch is slated for 11:05/10:05 a.m. CT.







