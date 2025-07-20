Boulders Drop Series Finale vs NJ

July 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders lost, 8-3, Sunday to the New Jersey Jackals and failed to sweep the three-game series at Clover Stadium.

New York (30-28) fell behind, 6-0, in the second inning after LHP Mitchell Senger (L, 0-1 / 5 IP, 6 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 4 K) hit the leadoff batter, then gave up a walk, an infield single, and two bases loaded walks followed by an RBI fielder's choice and a two-run double before the final run scored on a throwing error.

New Jersey (21-37) made it 7-0 in the fifth, with the Boulders finally getting on the scoreboard in the bottom half after 3B Santino Rosso drew a leadoff walk, then trotted home ahead of 1B Christian Ficca, who drilled a two-run HR to the right centerfield bleachers.

Next inning, New York scratched out its final run of the game vs. RHP Nick Timpanelli (W, 1-2), as Rosso reached on a two-out error, Ficca singled, and C Jack Scanlon smacked an RBI double.

The Jackals capped the scoring in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by DH Anthony Nigro as the Dominican University alum collected his first professional hit.

Also of note:

* Sunday marked the first time in five games the Boulders did not have every batter in the lineup reach base at least once

* It was NY's first loss of the season vs. NJ - and first since 6/20/24 - ending a 10-game head-to-head win streak

* 2B Kyle Hess notched his second and third doubles of the series

After an off-day Monday, the Boulders host a three-game series against the first place Sussex County Miners, including back-to-back "Camp Day" matchups. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 11:00am EDT.

