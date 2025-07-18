Offense Buckled by Mississippi

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped to the Mississippi Mud Monsters 10-1 on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Thomas More Stadium.

In the first game out of the All-Star break, Florence faltered and went down early to Mississippi. Michael Barker took the hill for the Y'alls and allowed a solo blast from Kyle Booker in the top of the first to put Florence down 1-0. Barker was removed from the ballgame after three innings of work, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks.

The Y'alls battled back immediately with what would end up being their only source of offense all game. With two away, Anthony Brocato crushed a ball off the left field wall to score Hank Zeisler and tie the game at 1-1.

Rodney Hutchison relieved Barker in the fourth inning and worked a 1-2-3 frame before facing trouble in the fifth and sixth. Hutchison was tagged with six runs on five hits across 2.2 innings of work. Bradley Wilson and Max Whitesell followed out of the bullpen with some mop-up work, and the Y'alls down 8-1. Wilson covered 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and two runs, and Whitesell pitched a clean ninth inning.

The Y'alls offense was held to just two hits all night, and once again couldn't figure out Mississippi's pitching staff. Florence falls to 1-6 versus Mississippi this season as the brand-new franchise continues to give them fits.

Florence and Mississippi return to Thomas More Stadium tomorrow night for Christmas in July, presented by TANK. It is also a Rockin Saturday with concerts before the game when the gates open up at 4:30 PM for Happy Hour, and after the game. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Y'all Star Christmas Ornament! The first pitch is slated for 6:36 PM ET.







