Boulders Roll over NJ in Return from All-Star Break

July 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders exited the All-Star break and entered the win column against the New Jersey Jackals, 9-3, Friday night at Clover Stadium.

New York (29-27) got a franchise record-tying 12 strikeouts from LHP Isaac Rohde (W, 3-1 / 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 12 K), who fanned 11 of the first 15 batters he faced and had a no-hitter going until two outs in the fifth inning.

The Boulders jumped on New Jersey (20-36) with back-to-back one-out doubles in the bottom of the first from 2B Kyle Hess and 1B Jason Agresti for a 1-0 lead and pretty much never looked back.

DH Alfredo Marte led off the fourth inning with a double, then scored two batters later on an RBI single by 3B Santino Rosso.

Agresti made it 3-0 to start the sixth with a solo home run off Jackals starter Francis Ferguson (L, 2-5), then the home team went up 4-0 in the seventh; RF Isaac Bellony drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third, then scored on C Jack Scanlon 's RBI single.

New Jersey finally found the scoreboard in the top of the eighth inning after loading the bases with nobody out. CF Bryson Parks was hit by a pitch, while 1B Sam Angelo added an RBI fielder's choice.

With the lead cut to 4-2, the Boulders broke the game wide open with five runs in a bottom of the eighth which featured LF Fritz Genther 's RBI single, a two-run knock by Rosso, a bases loaded balk, and a ribby infield hit for SS Austin Dennis that put a bow on New York's seventh win this season against New Jersey without a loss.

Also of note:

* For the third straight game, every Boulders batter reached base at least once

* Genther highlighted his second straight start in LF with a sliding catch in the top of the sixth inning and a gun-down of Jackals 3B Sebastian Mueller trying to stretch a seventh inning single

The three-game series continues tomorrow (Saturday) evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm EDT.

All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com

-- Written by Anthony Palumbo & Marc Ernay







Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.