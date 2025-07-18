Wild Things Grab 15 Hits, QS from DiValerio in Win

AUGUSTA, NJ - Behind a 15-hit effort and a quality start from Jordan DiValerio, Washington won the series opener Friday at Skylands Stadium over the Sussex County Miners, 9-2. It was DiValerio's fourth-straight quality start, and he earned his seventh win with it.

DiValerio was great, as he allowed just a sixth inning run on a sacrifice fly in his six frames. He allowed four hits and walked a batter to go with six punchouts to move to 7-3. It was his seventh overall quality start, his fourth in a row and Washington's 19th of the season.

Washington supported his efforts after coming up empty in its first three trips. In the fourth, a five-hit frame allowed the Wild Things to grab a 3-0 lead. Wagner Lagrange and Andrew Czech both doubled in runs and Francisco Del Valle collected an RBI infield hit to make it 3-0. Eddie Hacopian, who made his pro debut tonight, beat out an infield single for his first professional knock to finish the string in the fourth.

In the sixth, Hacopian tripled home Andrew Czech, who singled to start the inning and stole second. The two-out RBI led to another run, as Hacopian raced home on a ball back to the pitcher that was dropped by Rob Hensey, the Miners' starter and tonight's losing pitcher. Sussex County got its run off DiValerio in the bottom half before Washington added four in the seventh, the first on a ground ball to short by Lagrange that he reached on with an error, the second on Czech's fourth hit and second double of the night and the back two on a double by Ethan Wilder, making it 9-1.

Joe Nahas worked a one-two-three seventh inning before walking the fifth and final batter he faced in his team debut. That runner came around against Sebastian Rodriguez but charged to Nahas on an RBI single by Sean Roby Jr., who collected both Miners' RBI in the game. Rodriguez finished the game with a clean ninth.

Czech's four hits matched a single-game career high from May of 2024. Jeff Liquori added three hits and Hacopian and Tommy Caufield both had two. Every Washington hitter apart from Robert Chayka, who did reach on a walk in the first inning.

Washington's win, coupled with a loss by Lake Erie to Evansville, puts the Things back in first by a half a game in the Central Division and snaps a three-game skid.

The middle game of the series is set for Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. against the Miners. Zach Kirby will take the ball and oppose Sussex County's Kellen Brothers.







