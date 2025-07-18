Kirkeby Shines in ThunderBolts Win

July 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, IL - Dylan Kirkeby threw a career-high 7.1 innings and allowed just one run as the ThunderBolts defeated the Joliet Slammers 4-2 in the second half opener at Slammers Stadium Friday night.

Both Kirkeby and Ryan Daly were good early as the game remained scoreless through the first three innings. The Bolts (20-38) loaded the bases in the top of the third but came up empty.

In the fourth inning, they came through. James Dunlap singled and David Maberry hit a two-run homer as the ThunderBolts scored first for the tenth straight game.

They doubled the lead in the sixth. Daryl Ruiz and Oscar Serratos hit back-to-back singles to chase Daly from the game. Then, with the bases loaded, Maberry reached on a fielder's choice to drive in his third run. Garrett Broussard followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Joliet (27-30) got on the board for the first time on a solo home run from Antonio Valdez in the bottom of the seventh inning.

They threatened again in the eighth, using two walks to bring the tying run to the plate, but a Caleb Riedel strikeout ended the chance.

Brandon Heidal hit a homer in the ninth to make the final score 4-2.

Kirkeby (4-6) set new career-highs in innings and strikeouts (eight) as he picked up the win. Daly (1-2) allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings to take the loss. Riedel got the final five outs for his fourth save.

The series moves to Crestwood for the final two games as Dante Maietta (1-1, 7.84) starts Saturday night for the ThunderBolts against Joliet's Aiden McEvoy (3-4, 3.78). It's a packed night at Ozinga Field with a pregame ceremony honoring Bobby Jenks as well as Fight Cancer Superhero Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







