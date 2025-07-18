Mud Monsters Start Second Half Right with Win

Florence, KY - The Mud Monsters (31-27) claimed their tenth win in the last 12 games with a sounding 10-1 over the Florence Y'alls (25-32). Pitching led the way to the win, just giving up two hits between four different pitchers. In very much a hitter's ballpark, the offense exploded coming out of the four-day break for 10 runs on nine hits.

Rodney Theophil (5-4) picked up win number five on the season. The right-hander went six innings giving up just two hits and one run in the process. Behind Theophile, Jackson Smith, Gage Bihm, and Jeremy Peguero combined to allow just two baserunners over the final three innings to close out the game.

As for the offense which went into the break hot, they added a weapon in Davis Bradshaw (2-for-2) who hadn't played since the last day of May. Bradshaw batted fifth in the order behind a top four of the Mississippi order that had looked like one of the best in the league before the All-Star Break.

The recent run of games has also been attributed to a flip flop in the lineup between Kyle Booker (1-for-2), in the two spot, and Travis Holt (1-for-4) who now bats third. Booker homered as the second batter of the game, giving the Mud Monsters an early lead. Booker scored in the top of the third on a single by Bradshaw that broke the tie.

Mississippi didn't look back after that. In the fifth, two runs came home to score on a Victor Diaz (2-for-4) single. The following inning, Nick Hassan (0-for-4) scored on a wild pitch. Two batters later, with Booker on first, Holt singled to left and an error by the left fielder allowed Booker to score from first. Roberto Gonzalez (1-for-2) capped the inning with a double that scored two, giving Mississippi a four spot and an 8-1 lead.

In the eighth, Diaz would homer to add insurance for the Mud Monsters in the first game of the three-game set. Tomorrow's starter will most likely be Luis Devers (6-3) as first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 CDT in Florence.







