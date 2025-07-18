Watching Titans Baseball Just Got Easier

July 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







The Ottawa Titans are pleased to announce that select remaining 2025 games will be broadcast in both English and French on Rogers TV Ottawa cable television through HomeTeam Network (HTN)!

With this new option for fans with Rogers cable TV, home games will be available on demand the following morning of the game while road games will be carried live. The full broadcast schedule is available here including road games starting tonight!.

Learn More! Join us again this year for Wine Social at the Ballpark on Thursday, July 24th!

For $45 + tax you'll receive with your ticket to the game one (1) glass of wine, appetizers and wine sampling from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Ballpark Gallery!

Book now! Every Friday home game features amazing post-game FIREWORKS!

Plus, we are adding one more fireworks date as part of Fan Appreciation Weekend on Saturday, August 30th!

Dates:

Friday, July 25

Friday, August 8

Friday, August 22

Friday, August 29

Saturday, August 30







