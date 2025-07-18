Sussex County Miners Car Show this Saturday, July 19th

Prepare for a double dose of Americana as we combine two beloved traditions into one spectacular event! Get ready for the "Sussex County Miners Car Show" & Sussex County Miners Baseball Game, a thrilling day of classic cars and professional baseball.

Kicking off the festivities is the "Sussex County Miners Car Show," starting at 2:30pm where car enthusiasts and families alike can gather to admire a stunning array of vintage automobiles, muscle cars, sports cars, and custom rides. From meticulously restored classics to sleek modern marvels, there's something for every automotive aficionado to appreciate.

We are still taking registrations for cars! Registration costs $20 per car, to register your car email ryan@scminers.com.

After the Car Show come inside and cheer on our Sussex County Miners as they take on the Washington Wild Things at 6:35pm, gates open at 4:30pm. Feel the energy of the crowd, indulge in ballpark snacks, and experience the timeless joy of America's original pastime.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this unique fusion of classic cars and professional baseball. The Sussex County Miners Car Show and Alter Ego night will continue for one last time on August 30th. Grab your tickets now and join us for a day of revved-up engines and grand slam moments at the "Sussex County Miners Car Show" & Sussex County Miners Professional Baseball!







