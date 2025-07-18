Win Streak Snapped at Gateway

July 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers placed runners on base in every inning but could not overcome the homerun, returning to action following the All-Star break by suffering a 9-3 loss to the Gateway Grizzlies on the road Friday night, ending a nine-game win streak.

The Boomers left three runners in scoring position in the first two innings but a three-run homer from Gateway's Edwin Mateo in the second opened the scoring. The Grizzlies would received two-run homers in the third and fourth to build a 7-1 lead and hold on for the victory. Anthony Calarco put the Boomers on the board in the third with an RBI single. Christian Fedko doubled and scored in the eighth on a single from Will Prater but Gateway scored two more runs in the bottom of the inning to gain needed separation as the Boomers loaded the bases in the ninth but managed just one run.

All nine members of the lineup reached base but the Boomers left 12 on base and finished 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Fedko doubled twice for the Boomers while Prater tabulated a pair of hits. Quinlan Wiley suffered the loss on the mound, working five innings. Ross Thompson tossed two near perfect frames of relief. The nine-game win streak was the second longest in team history.

The Boomers (37-21) continue the series with Gateway on Saturday night at 6:30pm when RHP Derek Salata (4-4, 6.50) faces RHP Gage Vailes (3-1, 3.93). The team returns home this week. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







