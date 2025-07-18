'Cats Bullpen Slams the Door with Five Shutout Frames

July 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (32-24) defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles (21-37) 3-2 on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. 2,506 fans entered the ballpark for Soccer Night, where specialty player worn jerseys were auctioned, benefitting the National MS Society Upstate NY Chapter.

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring in the second. Wes Albert walked Chris Burgess. Omar Meregildo singled, and Burgess moved to third. Victor Sanchez singled in a run to provide the Aigles with a 1-0 advantage.

Ian Walters homered in the bottom of the second to even the score, 1-1. It was the 10 th homer of the season for Walters.

Trois-Rivières added in the fifth. Mathieu Vall é e and LP Pelletier walked. They executed a double steal and Vall é e scored on a throwing error from Ranko Stevanovic to pull the Aigles ahead, 2-1.

The ValleyCats countered in their half of the fifth. Cam Jones singled and came around on a double from Julian Boyd. Josh Leslie delivered a go-ahead RBI single to put Tri-City on top, 3-2.

Albert received a no-decision. He tossed four-plus innings, yielding two runs on three hits, walking seven, and striking out one.

Duke Brotherton (1-2) earned the win with two scoreless frames. He faced the minimum, walking one, and striking out one. Brayhans Barreto followed with 1.1 shutout innings, and Austin Dill slammed the door with a five-out save. The right-hander recorded his first save of the year, giving up one hit, and striking out two.

Chapple (1-1) received the loss. He threw 6.2 innings, surrendering three runs on nine hits, striking out four.

Tri-City looks for the series win tomorrow, Saturday, July 19 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 3 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 2

W: Duke Brotherton (1-2)

L: Bronson Chapple (1-1)

Time of Game: 2:58

Attendance: 2,506

