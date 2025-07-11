Seven Run Fifth Inning Not Enough

July 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (27-26) took a tough loss in the fourth game of the six-game series against the Windy City Thunderbolts (19-36). Tyree Thompson struggled in a start for the first time this year, while the offense couldn't keep pace. Windy City outhit Mississippi and eventually walked away with the win.

The Thunderbolts for the fourth game in a row, scored in the top of the first. The big difference today was that they got three runs. Daryl Ruiz who had five hits on the day, started his day with a double that brough home Cam Phelts. Ruiz went on to score on a triple by Michael Sandle. A balk allowed Sandle to cross the plate with a third run.

Brayland Skinner (2-for-5) scored on aggressive baserunning giving Travis Holt (1-for-5) an RBI on a groundout to shortstop. Headed to the bottom of the fifth inning, Mississippi trailed 9-1.

Windy City got three runs on a homerun by Dakota Kotowski. His 12th of the season was the final blow in a four-run top of the fourth. The Thunderbolts tacked on another in the fifth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Zach Beadle.

The Mud Monsters made it a game in the bottom of the fifth. Three straight walks brought home the first three runs of the inning. Ryan Cash (1-for-3) singled to rightfield making it a 9-6 game in favor of Windy City. Nick Hassan reached on an error that allowed another run to cross the plate. Skinner singled to right bringing home Cash for the seventh run of the inning. Hassan was thrown out at third on the single by Skinner to end the fifth.

Four runs in response for Windy City blew the game out of proportion for Mississippi. Capped by a two-run double by Garrett Broussard down the left field line. The Mud Monsters got a run in the seventh and one in the ninth, but it was a deficit that was insurmountable.

Brian Williams (5-2) and the ace of the pitching staff gets the ball in Saturday's game against Greg Duncan (2-5) a right hander who is better than his record shows for Windy City. First pitch is set for 6:00 CDT.







