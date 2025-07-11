Bird Dawgs Come out Barking in Win over Boulders
July 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The Bird Dawgs set the tone early with a five-run first inning and rolled to a 9-1 victory over the New York Boulders on Friday night
The Bird Dawgs jumped out to a fast start, plating five runs in the first inning. Jaylen Smith opened the scoring with an RBI single, Trotter Harlan walked with the bases loaded, Ali LaPread lined a two-run single to right, and Cole Hill added an RBI groundout to cap the rally and make it 5-0.
Yassel Pino launched a solo home run in the second, and the offense stayed hot in the fifth. Elias Stevens forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk, Stephen DiTomaso reached on an RBI infield single, and LaPread came home on an error during the same play to stretch the lead to 9-0.
New York got on the board in the seventh with a bases-loaded walk to Jack Scanlon.
Bird Dawgs starter Drew Henderson (3-0) delivered six hitless innings, striking out a season-high eight to earn the win.
Erik Stock (1-3) took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits over two innings.
The Bird Dawgs improve to 24-29 and will aim to clinch the series against the Boulders on Saturday, July 11, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
