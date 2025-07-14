ThunderBolts Close First Half with Loss

PEARL, MS - The ThunderBolts jumped out to an early lead but couldn't hold it as the Mississippi Mud Monsters beat them for the fifth time in six games, 7-5 at Trustmark Park Sunday night.

For the sixth consecutive game, the ThunderBolts scored a first-inning run. Cam Phelts reached on an error and with two outs, Oscar Serratos singled him home.

They added two more runs in the second. Zach Beadle singled, Josh Gibson walked and Daryl Ruiz brought in two runs when he reached on an error.

The Mud Monsters (30-27) made their first dent in the lead in the bottom of the second. Ryan Cash's RBI single made it 3-1.

The Bolts got that run back shortly after. In the fourth, Gibson doubled and Ruiz singled him home, his sixth RBI of the series.

The game turned for good in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Kyle Booker delivered an RBI single and Travis Holt followed with a two-run homer that tied the score at four. The next inning, the Mud Monsters took their first lead of the night on an RBI groundout from Roberto Gonzalez. Kasten Furr brought home another run on a single and Gonzalez added one more with an RBI single in the seventh.

Trailing 7-4 in the eighth, James Dunlap hit a leadoff single, Garrett Broussard walked and Beadle hit an RBI single, putting the tying run on base with no outs. But Chris Barraza came out of the bullpen to retire the final five batters and secure the save.

Brandon Mitchell (4-3) allowed four runs (one earned) in six innings for the win and Dylan Kirkeby (3-6) gave up two runs in relief for the loss.

The ThunderBolts take the next four days off for the all-star break. Outfielder Michael Sandle will be representing the team in the All-Star Game at Tri-City's Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday. The rest of the team returns to action on Friday night as the 13-game road trip concludes in Joliet with first pitch scheduled for 6:35.







