Mississippi Topples Boomers in Middle Game

June 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters scored three insurance runs late to post a 6-2 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field on Saturday night.

The Boomers sent a spot starter to the mound in Isaiah Rivera who struck out four in two innings. Mississippi struck for three runs in the third on only one hit. Schaumburg drew within 3-2 in the fifth. Banks Tolley led off the inning by coaxing a walk and scored when Satchell Norman doubled. Norman would score with two outs on an infield single from Andrew Sojka. Anthony Calarco delivered a deep drive to center that could have tied the game or given the Boomers the lead, but the ball was chased down for the final out. Mississippi added two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth to account for the final.

Schaumburg was limited to five hits by three Mississippi hurlers who combined to strike out 14. Five different individuals tallied hits for the Boomers. Hambleton Oliver suffered the loss in relief. Aaron Glickstein worked four innings out of the bullpen and Deretd Parra two.

The Boomers (21-11) conclude the brief weekend stint at home on Father's Day with a 1:00pm start. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Boomers Cap thanks to Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. There is also a special brunch available along with pregame catch on the field and postgame autographs. RHP Eric Turner (3-1, 3.64) is slated to make the start opposite RHP Rodney Theophile (2-1, 4.91). The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.