Villa Tosses Six Scoreless, Titans Blank Aigles

June 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Alfredo Villa

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Alfredo Villa(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - A quality start from Alfredo Villa (win, 1-2) gave the Ottawa Titans (11-20) a 4-0 clean sheet over the Trois-Rivičres Aigles (11-21) on Saturday, seeing the club win three in a row for the first time this season.

Villa was dominant on his way to his first win with the Titans, allowing five hits, walking two, hitting one, and striking out ten. Villa became the second pitcher in franchise history to record double-digit punch-outs in a game multiple times in a season (Evan Grills, three times, 2022). The right-hander is also the first arm in team history to strike out ten or more in back-to-back starts.

The offence got off to a hot start against rookie right-hander Mike Hansell (loss, 3-2) in the first, with an Aaron Casillas lead-off single coming across to score on a sacrifice fly by AJ Wright.

Up by a run, the Titans put together a two-out rally in the fourth. With Sam Abbott aboard, a wild pitch pushed a two-out runner up to second. Tim Holyk then ripped a grounder to third - where Aigles third baseman Omar Meregildo made a tremendous pick to save extra bases - but threw wide of first to score a run. With Holyk at second, Aaron Casillas knocked in his third run in as many days with an RBI single to left to make it 3-0.

For good measure, Jackie Urbaez snapped an 0-for-11 with a double off right-hander Nick Del Prado in the eighth, later coming across to score on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Out of the bullpen - Kaleb Hill, Zach Cameron, and Billy Duby preserved the shutout by allowing a combined two hits, walking one, and striking out a pair.

With the win, the Titans are victorious for the third time in a home series in 2025. The starting rotation once again dominated, earning a third consecutive quality start. As a whole, the pitching staff has not allowed a run in 19.1 innings.

The Ottawa Titans go for the sweep in the finale against the Trois-Rivičres Aigles on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. It is Father's Day, where fans can participate in post-game catch on the field, presented by Beyond The Pale Brewery, and kids 12 and under can run the bases presented by Lois N Frima's. After an off day on Monday, the club continues the homestand on Tuesday night by opening a three-game set with the Sussex County Miners. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.