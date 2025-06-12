Grills Guides Titans to Victory

June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans pitcher Evan Grills

Québec City, QC - A complete game from veteran Canadian left-hander Evan Grills (win, 1-2) helped the Ottawa Titans (9-20) snap a six-game slide with a well-deserved 5-3 win over the Québec Capitales (25-5) on Thursday, avoiding the sweep.

In total, Grills recorded his first win for the Titans in almost three years, allowing three runs on five hits, not walking a batter, and striking out three. Grills retired 12 of the final 13 that he faced, earning his second career complete game with the Titans.

Locked in a pitchers' duel, Marc-Antoine Lebreux smashed a two-run homer to break the scoreless tie to straight-away centre in the fifth to make it 2-0.

After leaving the bases loaded in the fourth inning, the Titans saw themselves with a second chance at it in the seventh inning. Victor Cerny started a two-out rally with a single, knocking starter Ty Buckner (ND, 4-1) out of the game. Australian right-hander Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis (loss, 5-2) allowed two to reach - setting up a game-tying two-run single from Michael Mugan. Next, AJ Wright picked up his team-leading eighth double of the year down the left-field line to score a pair, making it 4-2.

For good measure, Aaron Casillas cracked his first pro homer to lead off the eighth inning off of Franklin Parra to put the game out of reach.

Attempting a comeback, Kyle Crowl crushed his third homer of the series with a two-out solo shot to left to make it close.

Michael Mugan finished the night 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base, while Canadian Victor Cerny picked up his second consecutive multi-hit performance by going 2-for-4 with a triple.

Not only did the Titans snap their six-game skid, but they also ended a ten-game losing streak on the road, and a five-game slide at Stade Canac (regular season and playoffs combined). For the Capitales, they saw their historic 16-game winning streak come to an end.

