Wild Things Win Rubber Game with Masterful Start, Steady Bats

June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Starting pitcher Jordan DiValerio pitched a gem for the Wild Things as he went eight innings with nine strikeouts and allowed only one run. The Wild Things' bats remained steady until an eight-run eighth highlighted by a Sammy Infante grand slam that made it a blowout victory.

The Washington Wild Things completed the series finale against the Schaumburg Boomers, where they collected the rubber match win during Kickin' It Country Night presented by Twisted Tea at EQT Park.

The Wild Things grabbed an early lead in the first inning after a one-out triple by Tommy Caulfield, who was later driven in by Andrew Czech with a two-out RBI single. Heading into the bottom of the third, Tyreque Reed blasted his sixth home run of the season to deep center and extend the lead for the Wild Things and make it 2-0.

Soon after, the Boomers would respond with a run of their own when their bats would come to life in the top of the fourth. Christian Fedko hit a leadoff double and scored on a double play. The Wild Things still led 2-1. In the bottom of the fifth, Tommy Caufield stepped up with one out and made it a 3-1 game with an opposite-field home run to left. It was his second of the season to help grow the Wild Things' lead.

Boomers' starter Derek Salata would be relieved in the seventh by RHP Aaron Glickstein. He would come on and allow a walk to Kadon Morton, who would score after an RBI single from Sammy Infante. The Wild Things led 4-1 after seven innings.

The Boomers' bats however would be shut down after their fourth-inning action by Wild Things' starter Jordan DiValerio as he went on to retire 13 batters in a row and strike out the side twice in both the seventh and eighth innings to finish his night.

The Wild Things grew their lead in the eighth from three-consecutive singles starting with Czech, whose pinch runner Jake DeLeo later scored on an RBI single by Liquori. A sac fly from Morton scored Lagrange. Soon after, the bases ended up loaded and Sammy Infante came up and hit a grand slam. Lagrange hit a single to score a run and a second run came across on an error charged to the right fielder.

Jacob McCaskey worked a scoreless ninth to seal the deal.

Washington improved to 16-12 on the season, while Schaumburg fell to 20-10. The Wild Things will remain at home and begin their series with the Joliet Slammers tomorrow on a Fireworks Friday presented by Range Resources. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.