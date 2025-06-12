Contract of Matos Sold to Guardians

June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that the contract of pitcher Dwayne Matos has been purchased by the Cleveland Guardians.

Matos started six games with the Boomers this season and posted a record of 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA. The last outing for the right-hander was a complete game shutout of the Windy City ThunderBolts on June 7. Matos allowed just five baserunners in a 6-0 victory, surrendering four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. The native of the Dominican Republic improved every time on the hill for the Boomers, working 35 innings while walking 12 and striking out 36. Matos started two of the team's three shutouts this year, also tossing seven blank innings on May 26 against Evansville. The first year member of the Boomers was 2-0 in June with a 2.57 ERA.

"We are very excited for Dwayne to take the next step in his career," said 13th year manager Jamie Bennett. "He has worked hard during his time with us and has only been getting better. He is very deserving of this opportunity and I look forward to following whatever direction his career takes him from this point onward."

Matos initially arrived with the Boomers after pitching in the minor leagues for the San Diego Padres for five seasons. The 24-year old reached Double-A San Antonio in 2022. Matos opened his pro career as a starter before transitioning to the bullpen for the two years prior to joining the Boomers.

Matos is the second player to have his contract purchased this season. Relief pitcher Cristhian Tortosa was selected by the Phillies shortly after the season started. Tortosa has pitched six times in High-A for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in the South Atlantic League.







