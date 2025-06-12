Bird Dawgs Announce Game Time Change for August 6

June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs have announced a change in the start time for their home game on Wednesday, Aug. 6, against the Sussex County Miners at Historic Grainger Stadium. First pitch, originally scheduled for 11 a.m., has been moved to 7 p.m.

All tickets for the originally scheduled game will be honored for the new 7 p.m. start time.

