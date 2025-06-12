Bird Dawgs Announce Game Time Change for August 6
June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs have announced a change in the start time for their home game on Wednesday, Aug. 6, against the Sussex County Miners at Historic Grainger Stadium. First pitch, originally scheduled for 11 a.m., has been moved to 7 p.m.
All tickets for the originally scheduled game will be honored for the new 7 p.m. start time.
Tickets are available now at Tixr.com/birddawgs.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
