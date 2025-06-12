Bird Dawgs Can't Hold off Late Surge in Series Finale Loss
June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
BROCKTON, Mass. - A back-and-forth battle turned south for the Down East Bird Dawgs as Brockton used a late offensive surge to pull away for an 11-6 win and complete the series sweep at Campanelli Stadium on Thursday.
The Bird Dawgs jumped ahead in the first when Yassel Pino smacked a homer to left to take a 1-0 lead.
Brockton responded in the home half as Jack Thomas Wold hit an RBI ground-rule double and Hemmanuel Rosario hit a sacrifice fly to push the score to 2-1.
Two runs came across for the Bird Dawgs to take the lead back in the top of the second when Tyler Blaum ripped an RBI single and Stephen DiTomaso hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.
The Rox found two more runs in the bottom of the second as JR DiSarcina tripled to drive in a run, and Keagan Calero hit an RBI groundout to take a 4-3 lead.
The Bird Dawgs tied it in the third when Cameron Masterman hit a solo shot to left field to make it 4-4.
In the fourth, the Bird Dawgs jumped in front with back-to-back RBI doubles from Blaum and Pino to take a 6-4 lead.
Brockton exploded for seven unanswered runs from the fifth to the seventh innings. Hemmanuel Rosario smacked a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth. Wold tripled, and Rosario doubled to bring in a run each in the sixth, and Derek Bender smacked a two-RBI single to take an 11-6 lead.
The Bird Dawgs left the bases loaded in the eighth and two on in the ninth, falling to Brockton 11-6.
Heisell Baro (3-2) secured the win for the Rox, allowing six runs on 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts
Nate Lamb (1-3) suffered the loss for the Bird Dawgs as he went 4 2/3 while giving up seven runs on eight hits.
The Bird Dawgs drop to 8-20, now on an 11-game losing streak as Brockton takes the three-game sweep. Next up the Bird Dawgs travel to Paterson, N.J., to take on the Jackals for a three-game series over the weekend. The first game is set for 6:35 p.m. on June 13 at Hinchliffe Stadium.
