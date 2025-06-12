One Bad Inning Spoils the Whole Night

June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Augusta, NJ - Right fielder Ryan McCoy gave the Boulders a second straight lead just two batters in, cracking his team-high seventh home run of the season as New York (14-13) built a 3-0 lead through three innings, but the night fell apart when the Sussex County Miners (21-8) erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and posted a 7-3 win in the middle game of the series at Skylands Stadium.

Right hander Emmett Bice took a page from teammate Mason Olson, who twirled the first nine-inning one-hitter in franchise history the night before, holding the Miners to just two hits and one runner left on base through five before the East Division leaders' offense woke up.

The Miners plated their seven runs against Bice, RHP Scott Harper, and newly signed LHP Ethan Bradford, on only three hits while benefiting from three walks, two hit batters, and a pair of wild pitches.

Also of note:

* CF Ryan Vogel extended his hitting streak to 11 games (15-for-30), going 2-of-3 with a pair of singles and a run scored

* Newly-signed 3B Santino Rosso was on base three times and scored a run while making two highlight-reel plays in the field

The Boulders try to take the rubber match tomorrow (Thursday) night, with newly signed RHP Aidan Risse expected to make his professional debut on the mound for the scheduled 7:05pm EDT first pitch.

