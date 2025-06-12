Y'alls Sweep ThunderBolts

June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, earned the sweep over the ThunderBolts with a 7-3 win on Thursday night. Florence has won three in a row and now stand three games below .500.

The offense started hot once again but this time it was the very first pitch of the game, when Hector Nieves launched his fourth homer of the season. Florence followed up with two more runs in the first and another two in the second, highlighted by a two-run double from TJ Reeves.

Up 5-0 early, RHP Shaun Gamelin finally got the run support that he missed in his last masterpiece in Mississippi. "Gamer" tossed six innings scattering seven hits for three runs while collecting four strikeouts en route to his first win of the season.

The new addition to the Florence bullpen, Johnny Anservetz, entered in the seventh inning tossing a clean 1-2-3 inning in his professional debut. Connor Mackay followed in the eighth and ninth with two shutout innings to close the game and secure the 7-3 win for Florence.

The offense finished with 12 hits on the night making it three straight games with double-digit hits. Reeves and Nieves led the way with three hits apiece and collectively added four RBIs. Armani Smith, Brendan Bobo, and Eddie Javier Jr. also added multi-hit games to the Florence total to round out the offensive rout of Windy City. The Y'alls finished the series outscoring Windy City 47-14 in just three games.

Florence looks to keep rolling when the Lake Erie Crushers come to town for a three-game series on Friday. Florence will send RHP Matt Fernandez to the mound while Lake Erie's starter is TBA. It's Flo Day the 13th at Thomas More Stadium as the Y'alls bring back their beloved Black Flo Jerseys and celebrate with the spirit of Halloween in June. After the game fans can stay and enjoy Firework Friday, presented by Groen McDonald's and detonated by Rozzi! First pitch is set for 7:03 but fans can enter when gates open at 5 PM for happy hour.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.