Crushers Claim Series Win Ahead of Road Trip

June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (15-13) manufactured a win on the back of some small ball and excellent pitching on Thursday night, claiming the series against the Evansville Otters (12-16) at Crushers Stadium.

The Otters drew first blood with a solo home run off the bat of RF Dennis Pierce in the 2nd. The Crushers got the run right back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI fielder's choice by 3B Davie Morgan.

Evansville blasted another solo home run in the 3rd, this time from SS Pavin Parks. Once again, the Crushers responded, though. This time they got a gift from Evansville RF Dennis Pierce, who dropped a fly ball with the bases loaded, allowing a run to score. The Crushers took the lead when a run scored on a double play, and the score was 3-2 Lake Erie after four innings.

SS Logan Thomason doubled to lead off the bottom of the 5th, and he came around to score on a wild pitch, extending the Lake Erie lead to 4-2. RHP Ethan Smith exited the game in line for the win. Aside from the two solo homers, Smith was great in his five innings of work. His final line: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, and 4 K.

The Lake Erie bullpen was lights out. RHP Brandon Scheurer and RHP Brandyn Sittinger combined for three strikeouts in three scoreless innings of work to set up RHP Michael Brewer for the save opportunity.

Brewer got a huge backwards K in the 9th, then set down the final two batters to record his 6th save of the season in a 4-2 winner.

Ethan Smith (2-2) got credit for the win, and Evansville starter LHP Braden Scott (1-1) received his first loss despite seven solid innings.

The Crushers will hit the road to start the longest road trip of the season beginning Friday, June 13th at 7:03pm ET to start a series with the Florence Y'alls. The Crushers will return home Thursday, June 26th against the Washington Wild Things. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.

