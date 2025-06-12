ValleyCats Drop Seesaw Battle in Series Finale
June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (18-9) fell 10-5 to the Gateway Grizzlies (17-12) on Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Military/Veterans Appreciation Night presented by STRIDE Adaptive Sports.
Gateway opened the scoring for the first time in the series. Gabe Holt jumped on the first pitch of the game for a solo homer off Easton Klein. D.J. Stewart doubled and Dale Thomas lifted a two-run jack to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead.
Tri-City responded in the bottom of the first. Oscar Campos and Kyle Novak drew back-to-back two out walks against Gage Vailes. Jake Reinisch and Ian Walters picked up back-to-back RBI singles to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The ValleyCats evened the game, 3-3, in the fifth. Josue Urdaneta doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch, and came around on a sac fly from Cam Jones.
Campos singled and Novak walked in the sixth. Reinisch singled in a run. Walters picked up an RBI fielder's choice against Dom Velasquez to pull Tri-City ahead, 5-3.
Thomas singled in the seventh. Mark Shallenberger was then hit by a pitch. Edwin Mateo singled to load the bases before Corbin Shaw lifted a sac fly to make it a 5-4 contest.
Gateway opened the floodgates with a six-run eighth, taking advantage of four walks in the frame.
Klein received a no-decision. He tossed seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, and struck out four.
Vailes received a no-decision. He pitched five frames, surrendering five runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out two.
Velasquez (1-0) earned the win. He tossed two perfect frames. Duke Brotherton (0-2) was handed the loss.
Tri-City begins a four-game series with the Brockton Rox tomorrow, Friday, June 13th, at "The Joe". First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.
FINAL | GATEWAY 10 | TRI-CITY 5
W: Dom Velasquez (1-0)
L: Duke Brotherton (0-2)
Attendance: 2,841
Time of Game: 2:46
The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City continues its homestand through June 15th, and fans can purchase tickets through this link. The ValleyCats have partnered with Built2Win to showcase the best high school baseball talent across New York's Capital Region. Joseph L. Bruno Stadium will host the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic for the fifth time on Monday, June 16th. Gates will open at 4 PM and the Home Run Derby begins at 4:30 PM. The Futures Classic Game will start at 6:30 PM. Secure your ticket to fun here, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.
Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Bird Dawgs Can't Hold off Late Surge in Series Finale Loss - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Reagan's Eight-Inning Shutout Propels Series Win over Boulders - Sussex County Miners
- Grizzlies Bounce ValleyCats in Series Finale - Gateway Grizzlies
- Mud Monsters Drop Series to Joliet Despite Fast Start - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Crushers Claim Series Win Ahead of Road Trip - Lake Erie Crushers
- Grills Guides Titans to Victory - Ottawa Titans
- Wild Things Win Rubber Game with Masterful Start, Steady Bats - Washington Wild Things
- ValleyCats Drop Seesaw Battle in Series Finale - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Pierce, Parks Homer as Otters Fall in Series Finale - Evansville Otters
- Washington Pulls Away from Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Y'alls Sweep ThunderBolts - Florence Y'alls
- ThunderBolts Swept in Florence - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Contract of Matos Sold to Guardians - Schaumburg Boomers
- Bird Dawgs Announce Game Time Change for August 6 - Down East Bird Dawgs
- One Bad Inning Spoils the Whole Night - New York Boulders
- Wild Walk off Sends Slammers in the Right Direction - Joliet Slammers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City ValleyCats Stories
- ValleyCats Drop Seesaw Battle in Series Finale
- ValleyCats Walk-Off Grizzlies to Complete Twinbill Sweep
- ValleyCats and Grizzlies Postponed; Doubleheader to be Played on Wednesday
- 'Cats Drop Series Finale in Lake Erie
- 'Cats Utilize Six-Run Seventh to Earn Third Straight Win