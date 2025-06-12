ValleyCats Drop Seesaw Battle in Series Finale

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (18-9) fell 10-5 to the Gateway Grizzlies (17-12) on Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Military/Veterans Appreciation Night presented by STRIDE Adaptive Sports.

Gateway opened the scoring for the first time in the series. Gabe Holt jumped on the first pitch of the game for a solo homer off Easton Klein. D.J. Stewart doubled and Dale Thomas lifted a two-run jack to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead.

Tri-City responded in the bottom of the first. Oscar Campos and Kyle Novak drew back-to-back two out walks against Gage Vailes. Jake Reinisch and Ian Walters picked up back-to-back RBI singles to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The ValleyCats evened the game, 3-3, in the fifth. Josue Urdaneta doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch, and came around on a sac fly from Cam Jones.

Campos singled and Novak walked in the sixth. Reinisch singled in a run. Walters picked up an RBI fielder's choice against Dom Velasquez to pull Tri-City ahead, 5-3.

Thomas singled in the seventh. Mark Shallenberger was then hit by a pitch. Edwin Mateo singled to load the bases before Corbin Shaw lifted a sac fly to make it a 5-4 contest.

Gateway opened the floodgates with a six-run eighth, taking advantage of four walks in the frame.

Klein received a no-decision. He tossed seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, and struck out four.

Vailes received a no-decision. He pitched five frames, surrendering five runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Velasquez (1-0) earned the win. He tossed two perfect frames. Duke Brotherton (0-2) was handed the loss.

Tri-City begins a four-game series with the Brockton Rox tomorrow, Friday, June 13th, at "The Joe". First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | GATEWAY 10 | TRI-CITY 5

W: Dom Velasquez (1-0)

L: Duke Brotherton (0-2)

Attendance: 2,841

Time of Game: 2:46

