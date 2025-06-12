ThunderBolts Swept in Florence

June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The ThunderBolts fell behind early and were unable to ounce back as they suffered their fifth straight loss, 7-3 against the Florence Y'alls at Thomas More Stadium Thursday night.

For the third straight day, the Bolts (7-23) faced a first-inning deficit as the Y'alls (13-16) took a 1-0 lead on the first pitch thrown by Dylan Kirkeby. That pitch was taken over the wall by Hector Nieves, his third home run of the series. TJ Reeves hit an RBI double and scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 in the first.

Florence added two more runs in the second on a Reeves bases loaded double, extending their lead to 5-0.

The ThunderBolts fought back with five consecutive base runners in the third. With the bases full, David Maberry was hit by a pitch and Michael Sandle followed with an RBI single, cutting the deficit to three. The Bolts still had three runners on base, but a double play ended the threat.

Armani Smith's two-run single for the Y'alls in the fourth inning pushed their lead to 7-2 and the ThunderBolts only had one more response in them. A solo homer for Sandle, his second of the series, made it 7-3.

Windy City threatened one more time with two on and no outs in the eighth but they were unable to break through.

Shaun Gamelin (1-3) picked up his first professional win, allowing three runs in six innings. Kirkeby (2-2) went three innings and gave up six runs to take his first Windy City loss.

The ThunderBolts' six-game road trip continues on Friday with the opener against the Evansville Otters. Greg Duncan (1-2, 2.56) gets the start for the Bolts. First pitch from historic Bosse Field is scheduled for 6:35 and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.