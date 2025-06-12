Washington Pulls Away from Boomers

June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things hit three homers and scored eight runs in the eighth inning to pull away from the Schaumburg Boomers and win the series finale 12-1.

Washington opened the scoring in the first and did not look back. The lone run for the Boomers came in the fourth. Christian Fedko doubled and scored on a double play. Washington pitchers retired 15 straight from the fourth through the ninth. Derek Salata allowed three runs in six innings, walking two and striking out four. Anthony Calarco posted a pair of hits for the Boomers in the loss.

The Boomers (20-10) return home tomorrow night to kick off Father's Day Weekend with Princess Night as the Mississippi Mud Monsters make their first ever visit to Wintrust Field. There will also be postgame fireworks. The night is presented by Residential Heating and Cooling and will feature a princess meet and greet, princess themed games and music throughout the night. LHP Cole Cook (2-1, 4.78) is scheduled to start in the 6:30pm contest. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







