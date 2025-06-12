Mud Monsters Drop Series to Joliet Despite Fast Start

JOLIET, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters struck early but couldn't hold off the Joliet Slammers' steady surge, falling 7-5 in the penultimate game of the series Thursday night at Slammers Stadium.

Mississippi plated two runs in the first thanks to a two-run single from TiQuan Forbes, then added solo tallies in the second, fourth, and fifth to carry a 5-4 lead into the middle innings. Forbes delivered again in the fifth with an RBI double, and catcher Victor Diaz added a run-scoring double of his own in the fourth.

But Joliet's offense did its damage in bunches - most notably with a five-run second inning fueled by a game-tying RBI single from Liam McArthur and a two-run hit from Brailyn Marine. Chris Davis and Dylan Goldstein each added RBI singles in the second and fourth innings, respectively, while McArthur drove in the go-ahead run again in the seventh.

Brandon Mitchell (1-2) took the loss for the Mud Monsters, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits across five innings. Tyree Thompson struck out two over three innings of relief, but Joliet tacked on a run against him in the seventh that proved to be the difference.

Offensively, Nick Hassan doubled, walked, and scored twice, while Brayland Skinner went 2-for-4 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases - giving him a team-best 23 swipes on the season.

Standings Snapshot

Mississippi drops to 14-16 and remains in fourth place in the Frontier League's Midwest West Division:

Schaumburg Boomers - 20-10

Gateway Grizzlies - 17-12 (2.5 GB)

Joliet Slammers - 15-14 (4.5 GB)

Mississippi Mud Monsters - 14-16 (6 GB)

Windy City ThunderBolts - 7-23 (13 GB)

Team Leaders (Through June 12):

AVG: Kyle Booker (.306)

HR: Travis Holt (5)

RBI: Booker (19), Holt (17), Paz (15)

SB: Skinner (23)

ERA: Chris Barraza (0.63)

Wins: Tyree Thompson (4)

Strikeouts: Luis Devers, Brian Williams (29)

Up Next: Schaumburg Showdown

The Mud Monsters hit the road for a three-game weekend set against the first-place Schaumburg Boomers, with games Friday through Sunday at Wintrust Field.

Next Homestand - June 24-29 at Trustmark Park:

June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

June 25 - Monster Matinee & "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday

June 26 - Golf Night & Thirsty Thursday ($2 draft beers)

June 27 - Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission

June 28 - Red, White & Tanked Bud Tank Top Giveaway (21+) + Jersey Auction

June 29 - Howl in the Park Kids Club Day presented by BadgePass + Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Childrens Museum

Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com - don't miss your chance to catch the swamp's wildest week of the season.

