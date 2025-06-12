Mud Monsters Drop Series to Joliet Despite Fast Start
June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release
JOLIET, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters struck early but couldn't hold off the Joliet Slammers' steady surge, falling 7-5 in the penultimate game of the series Thursday night at Slammers Stadium.
Mississippi plated two runs in the first thanks to a two-run single from TiQuan Forbes, then added solo tallies in the second, fourth, and fifth to carry a 5-4 lead into the middle innings. Forbes delivered again in the fifth with an RBI double, and catcher Victor Diaz added a run-scoring double of his own in the fourth.
But Joliet's offense did its damage in bunches - most notably with a five-run second inning fueled by a game-tying RBI single from Liam McArthur and a two-run hit from Brailyn Marine. Chris Davis and Dylan Goldstein each added RBI singles in the second and fourth innings, respectively, while McArthur drove in the go-ahead run again in the seventh.
Brandon Mitchell (1-2) took the loss for the Mud Monsters, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits across five innings. Tyree Thompson struck out two over three innings of relief, but Joliet tacked on a run against him in the seventh that proved to be the difference.
Offensively, Nick Hassan doubled, walked, and scored twice, while Brayland Skinner went 2-for-4 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases - giving him a team-best 23 swipes on the season.
Standings Snapshot
Mississippi drops to 14-16 and remains in fourth place in the Frontier League's Midwest West Division:
Schaumburg Boomers - 20-10
Gateway Grizzlies - 17-12 (2.5 GB)
Joliet Slammers - 15-14 (4.5 GB)
Mississippi Mud Monsters - 14-16 (6 GB)
Windy City ThunderBolts - 7-23 (13 GB)
Team Leaders (Through June 12):
AVG: Kyle Booker (.306)
HR: Travis Holt (5)
RBI: Booker (19), Holt (17), Paz (15)
SB: Skinner (23)
ERA: Chris Barraza (0.63)
Wins: Tyree Thompson (4)
Strikeouts: Luis Devers, Brian Williams (29)
Up Next: Schaumburg Showdown
The Mud Monsters hit the road for a three-game weekend set against the first-place Schaumburg Boomers, with games Friday through Sunday at Wintrust Field.
Next Homestand - June 24-29 at Trustmark Park:
June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo
June 25 - Monster Matinee & "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday
June 26 - Golf Night & Thirsty Thursday ($2 draft beers)
June 27 - Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission
June 28 - Red, White & Tanked Bud Tank Top Giveaway (21+) + Jersey Auction
June 29 - Howl in the Park Kids Club Day presented by BadgePass + Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Childrens Museum
Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com - don't miss your chance to catch the swamp's wildest week of the season.
Images from this story
|
Mississippi Mud Monsters in the field
Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Bird Dawgs Can't Hold off Late Surge in Series Finale Loss - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Reagan's Eight-Inning Shutout Propels Series Win over Boulders - Sussex County Miners
- Grizzlies Bounce ValleyCats in Series Finale - Gateway Grizzlies
- Mud Monsters Drop Series to Joliet Despite Fast Start - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Crushers Claim Series Win Ahead of Road Trip - Lake Erie Crushers
- Grills Guides Titans to Victory - Ottawa Titans
- Wild Things Win Rubber Game with Masterful Start, Steady Bats - Washington Wild Things
- ValleyCats Drop Seesaw Battle in Series Finale - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Pierce, Parks Homer as Otters Fall in Series Finale - Evansville Otters
- Washington Pulls Away from Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Y'alls Sweep ThunderBolts - Florence Y'alls
- ThunderBolts Swept in Florence - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Contract of Matos Sold to Guardians - Schaumburg Boomers
- Bird Dawgs Announce Game Time Change for August 6 - Down East Bird Dawgs
- One Bad Inning Spoils the Whole Night - New York Boulders
- Wild Walk off Sends Slammers in the Right Direction - Joliet Slammers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mississippi Mud Monsters Stories
- Mud Monsters Drop Series to Joliet Despite Fast Start
- Mud Monsters Fall in Final Frame as Slammers Walk It Off
- Mud Monsters Edge Slammers 3-2 to Open Road Trip
- Mud Monsters Sign Shortstop Angus Stayte
- Mud Monsters Split Sunday Twin Bill, Win Series over Florence