Mud Monsters Blanked by Boomers in Series Opener

June 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Mud Monsters had chances early but couldn't break through against Schaumburg starter Cole Cook, falling 4-0 Friday night at Wintrust Field to open a weekend series against the division leaders.

Mississippi put two runners in scoring position with one out in the first, but Cook responded with back-to-back strikeouts - the first two of his 12 punchouts in a four-hit complete game. The Boomers southpaw walked none and faced just five over the minimum to earn his third win of the year.

Schaumburg struck for two runs in the first and never looked back. Kyle Fitzgerald doubled home a run, and Aaron Simmons added a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. Sam Kuchinski launched a solo homer in the second, and Andrew Sojka tacked on an RBI double in the eighth to complete the scoring.

Josh Paulina (2-2) took the loss, allowing three runs across five innings. Jeremy Peguero pitched the final three, giving up one earned run on four hits.

Brayland Skinner reached base twice for Mississippi and stole his 22nd bag of the season. Kyle Booker singled in the ninth and advanced to third on a throwing error, but the Monsters were ultimately shut out for just the second time this season.

Standings Snapshot

Mississippi falls to 14-17 and remains in fourth place in the Frontier League's Midwest Conference West Division:

Schaumburg Boomers - 21-10

Gateway Grizzlies - 17-12 (3.0 GB)

Joliet Slammers - 16-14 (4.5 GB)

Mississippi Mud Monsters - 14-17 (7.0 GB)

Windy City ThunderBolts - 7-23 (13.5 GB)

Team Leaders (Through June 13):

- AVG: Kyle Booker (.304)

- HR: Travis Holt (5)

- RBI: Booker (19), Holt (17), Paz (15)

- SB: Skinner (22)

- ERA: Chris Barraza (0.63)

- Wins: Tyree Thompson (4)

- Strikeouts: Brian Williams (29), Brandon Mitchell (28)

Up Next: Back at It in Boomertown

The Mud Monsters continue their road series against Schaumburg with Game 2 on Saturday at 6:30 PM, followed by the finale on Sunday afternoon.

Next Homestand - June 24-29 at Trustmark Park:

June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

June 25 - Monster Matinee & "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday

June 26 - Golf Night & Thirsty Thursday ($2 draft beers)

June 27 - Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission

June 28 - Red, White & Tanked Bud Tank Top Giveaway (21+) + Jersey Auction

June 29 - Howl in the Park, Kids Club Day presented by BadgePass + Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum

Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com - don't miss your chance to catch the swamp's wildest week of the season.

