Roots & Boots Concert Set for September 19, 2025 at Historic Grainger Stadium

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs are excited to announce the Roots & Boots country concert at Historic Grainger Stadium on September 19, 2025!

Get ready for a foot-stompin' good time as legendary country stars Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin light up the stage. With rising talent Reed Foley joining in, this event promises a night of classic hits and heartfelt tunes, capturing the true spirit of country livin'.

The concert is set to begin at 7:00PM on Friday, September 19, 2025, with Reed Foley opening, followed by Aaron Tippin and concluding with Sammy Kershaw.

"In addition to bringing professional baseball back to Kinston, we are focused on bringing fun and exciting community events, including concerts like Roots & Boots, to the ballpark to support and entertain the surrounding communities," said Kristopher Dumschat, Director of Marketing, Promotions & Fan Experience with the Down East Bird Dawgs. "Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Reed Foley are all great entertainers and will have the entire ballpark on their feet, singing along to their many hit songs!"

Iconic entertainer, Sammy Kershaw, has amassed three platinum and six gold albums that have scanned and streamed in excess of 5 million records and nearly 100 million combined songs sold. Often referred to as the "heir apparent" to legendary 'voice' George Jones, the GRAMMY nominated performer helped shape and make the '90s a shining decade for country music. His multi-platinum albums were propelled into the record books by hits such as "She Don't Know She's Beautiful," "Queen of My Doublewide Trailer", "I Can't Reach Her Anymore," "National Working Woman's Holiday," "Love Of My Life," "Cadillac Style," "Don't Go Near The Water," "Haunted Heart", "Vidalia" and many other milestones. Growing up in Kaplan, Louisiana, Kershaw was enthralled with the masters at an early age - names like Conway Twitty, Mel Street, and George Jones.

With a wide smile and engaging Southern drawl, Aaron Tippin proclaims he's the "luckiest hillbilly that has ever lived," and there's no arguing it. After all he's been struck by lightning twice and lived to tell, piloted planes with engine failure and even somewhat more miraculously, he's survived more than three decades in the music business and is still going strong. Along the way, he's earned six gold albums and one platinum. He's released more than 30 singles, including such hits as "You've Got to Stand for Something," "My Blue Angel," "I Wouldn't Have it Any Other Way," "Kiss This," "Workin' Man's Ph. D," "There Ain't Nothing Wrong with the Radio" and "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly," which was not only a country hit, but top 20 on Billboard's all genre Hot 100 chart. Of course, luck often plays a role in achieving success in the entertainment industry, but the real driving forces behind Tippin's achievements are a dedicated work ethic and undeniable talent.

Singer, songwriter, and musician, Reed Foley is an independent country recording artist from Sparta, North Carolina. His first radio single "Beer Needs Drinkin'" cracked the Top 40 on the country breakout chart and he has amassed millions of streams across DSPs. Foley is an artist with unlimited potential in the early stages of what promises to be a successful career. Reed Foley has also opened for several of Nashville's stars including Jason Aldean, Tyler Farr, Cooper Alan, and more. Foley has been playing over 150 gigs each year since 2021. From hometown bars to Minor League baseball stadiums, to NASCAR speedways he and his band are at home when they're on the road.

The Bird Dawgs are working in partnership with Dick Broadcasting which includes stations WRNS, WERO, WXQR, WQSL, and 960AM WRNS AM.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Bird Dawgs website and social media channels next week for more information, including the date & time ticket sales will launch and other fan experiences!

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







