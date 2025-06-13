Boulders Drop Rubber Game in Sussex
June 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Augusta, NJ - The Boulders' bid for a fourth straight series win fell short tonight at Skylands Stadium, where the Sussex County Miners (22-8) rolled to a 10-1 win in the rubber match of the three-game set.
RHP Aidan Risse (L / 4 IP, 6 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 3 K) - making his professional debut - got touched for a run in the third inning, then gave up five runs on six hits in the bottom of the fourth.
RHP Nolan LaMere surrendered two runs in the fifth, including a solo homer off the bat of RF Alec Sayre, before RHP Mike DeSanti served up a two-run HR to Miners 1B Makhi Backstrom.
Kevin Higgins ate the final two innings out of the New York bullpen, making his first professional appearance on the mound. The opening day 3B faced the minimum thanks to two double plays behind him, working around a one-out HBP in the seventh and a leadoff single in the eighth.
The Boulders' only run had crossed in the top of the eighth; 3B Santino Rosso led off with a single, moved up on a fielder's choice and error, and eventually scored on an RBI fielder's choice by RF Ryan McCoy.
Also of note:
* Rosso had two of the Boulders' five hits, finishing 4-for-11 in his first series with New York.
* DH Alfredo Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk, ending the series with seven hits in 12 at-bats
The Boulders (14-14) open their longest home stand of the season tomorrow (Friday) night, welcoming the Gateway Grizzlies for a scheduled 7pm EDT start, with Holden Phelps making his Clover Stadium debut for the red, white, and blue against fellow right-hander Ben Harris.
Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2025
