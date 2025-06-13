ValleyCats Fall in Extras to Rox

June 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (18-10) fell 8-7 in 10 innings against the Brockton Rox (14-15) on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. 4,684 fans entered the stadium for Wizard Night/Softball Night presented by The Arc of Rensselaer County.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the second. David Glancy reached on an error from Brett Young. Afterward, Jared Henry walked Josue Urdaneta. Josh Leslie reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Javeyan Williams drove in two with a single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-0.

Brockton responded in the third. Keagan Calero doubled off Connor Wilford and moved to third on a single from Austin White. Evan Giordano picked up an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Rox struck again in the fourth. Hemmanuel Rosario doubled and Derek Bender singled in a run, but was thrown out on a 7-4 putout at second base. JR DiSarcina then homered to put Brockton on top, 3-2.

Urdaneta doubled in the bottom of the fourth and came around on a single from Leslie. Broderick drove in Leslie with a double. Williams reached on an error from DiSarcina, which allowed Broderick to score and provide the 'Cats with a 5-3 advantage.

Calero doubled in the seventh and White worked a walk. Jack-Thomas Wold launched a three-run homer to make it a 6-5 contest.

Wilford and Henry received no-decisions with the former going 6.2 innings for the longest start of his career.

Thomas Nelson walked Ian Walters, Urdaneta, and Leslie in the bottom of the seventh. Brendan Bell entered and issued an RBI walk to Broderick to make it a 6-6 affair.

Rosario was the free runner at second base in the 10 th. Bender singled off Luke Trueman and Rosario advanced to third. Tommy Kretzler walked, which placed a runner at every square base. DiSarcina lifted the go-ahead sac fly. Young drove in Bender with a double to give the Rox a 8-6 lead.

Broderick was the ghost runner at second base in the bottom of the 10 th. Oscar Campos collected a one-out single off Mike McKenna to bring in Broderick and cut the deficit to 8-7. McKenna retired the next two batters to seal the win for Brockton.

McKenna (1-2) earned the win. He tossed two scoreless frames, surrendering an unearned run on one hit, walking two, and striking out one.

Trueman (1-2) was handed the loss. He pitched an inning, giving up two runs, one earned on two hits, and walked one.

Tri-City takes on Brockton for a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, June 14 th. The first pitch of the twinbill is scheduled for a 5 PM start.

FINAL (10) | BROCKTON 8 | TRI-CITY 7

W: Mike McKenna (1-2)

L: Luke Trueman (1-2)

Attendance: 4,684

Time of Game: 2:54

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City continues its homestand through June 15 th. Joseph L. Bruno Stadium will host the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic for the fifth time on Monday, June 16 th.







