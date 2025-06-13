Otters, ThunderBolts Series Opener Postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather in Evansville Friday night, the series opener between the Evansville Otters and Windy City ThunderBolts has been postponed.

The Otters and ThunderBolts will make up the game tomorrow evening with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. Game two will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

All tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed at the Evansville Otters box office for a future 2025 Otters' regular season home game.

