Offense No-Shows in Heartbreaker

June 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to the Lake Erie Crushers on Friday.

The offense looked completely different from last series where they outscored Windy City 47-14 and had three consecutive double-digit hit games. The lone source of offense was Hank Zeisler who accounted for both Florence hits on the night.

The Y'alls got out in front in the first inning plating three runs after a couple of errors from the Lake Erie defense. After that, the bats went quiet and Jack Eisenbarger dominated Florence picking up seven strikeouts through six innings of work.

Florence's starter, RHP Matt Fernandez, did enough with the insurance to leave with the lead after six innings. Fernandez allowed just two runs on three hits, collecting four strikeouts. LHP Carter Hines followed going just one inning, but allowed the tying run to make it a 3-3 game. Jett Lodes entered for the eighth and tossed a 1-2-3 clean inning hoping his offense could finish the job. Still on in the ninth, Lodes allowed a leadoff bunt single followed by a sacrifice bunt to move the runner into scoring position. Scout Knotts roped a single up the middle to plate the go-ahead run and put the pressure on Florence in the bottom of the ninth.

Armani Smith saw four straight balls to put the tying run on base to start the inning. Two costly strikeouts from Brendan Bobo and Hector Nieves hurt the chances, but Florence eventually loaded the bases to give themselves a crack at a walkoff. In a 3-2 count, Heladio Moreno popped out down the left field line to seal a series-opening win for Lake Erie.

Florence returns Saturday Night for game two of the three-game series vs the Lake Erie Crushers. On the mound for Florence will be LHP Jonaiker Villalobos and he will face Lake Erie's RHP Dylan Spain. First pitch is set for 6:36 PM on Pickleball Night presented by Western Athletic Club! The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Western Athletic x Y'alls Pickleball Paddle, plus throughout the game, there will be more fun pickleball giveaways! Gates open at 4:30 PM for Happy Hour and fans can stay after the game for a postgame concert!







