ThunderBolts and Otters Rained out in Evansville

June 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The ThunderBolts' scheduled series opener against the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field was rained out Friday night. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday evening. Game one will start at 5:05 CDT with game two to follow a half hour after the opener's conclusion.

Greg Duncan (1-2, 2.56) will start the first half of Saturday evening's twin bill with Aaron Evers (2-2, 2.65) scheduled to start game two. Evansville counters with Parker Brahms (1-1, 3.78) in game one. The Otters have not yet announced a game two starter. All broadcast information for the doubleheader can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.