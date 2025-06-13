Joliet Wins Series Opener on Rainy Night in Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things were unable to overcome an early deficit and fell to the Joliet Slammers, 12-2, in the opening game of their series in seven innings. Joliet's offense exploded early, while left-hander CJ Blowers kept the Wild Things quiet at the plate.

The Slammers set the tone right away with a four-run first inning. Washington starter Marlon Perez issued back-to-back walks to begin the game, and both runners scored on a double by Blake Berry. Joliet followed with two more doubles in the frame to jump out to a quick 4-0 lead. They added a run in the second when Ian Battipaglia tripled and later scored on a wild pitch, then made it 6-0 in the third on a Dan Wuestenfeld RBI double.

Joliet continued to pile on runs in the fourth. Battipaglia doubled, Braylin Marine walked, and Dylan Goldstein launched a three-run home run to make it 9-0. The Slammers capped off their offensive onslaught with three additional runs in the fifth against Jackson Hicks, stretching the lead to 12-0.

Blowers was dominant on the mound, limiting Washington to just three hits and two runs over six innings. The Wild Things finally broke through with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings but couldn't mount a comeback before the game was sent to a weather delay which resulted in the game being called after 6.5 innings.

The four-game set continues Saturday night, with a doubleheader. First pitch for game one will be scheduled for 5:05 and game two will happen approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of that game. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Caleb McNeely Embossed MVP Baseball Card Giveaway presented by Clearview FCU. It's also Salute to Service Night presented by Clearview FCU with a jersey auction, sponsored by 84 Lumber, benefitting USO Pennsylvania.

