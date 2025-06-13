Pitching Dominates, Titans Walk-Off Aigles in Extras

Ottawa, ON - Ten combined scoreless innings from three different arms and a walk-off single from Aaron Casillas gave the Ottawa Titans (10-20) a 1-0 win over the Trois-Rivičres Aigles (11-20) on Friday, seeing the club win their second in a row.

It what was a duel on the mound between Shane Gray (ND, 1-2) and former big leaguer Jesen Therrien (ND, 0-1), the respective starters each gave their clubs seven scoreless innings.

Gray allowed four hits, walking two, and striking out a season-high tying seven. The right-hander pitched out of four-straight jams with a runner in scoring position to earn his second quality outing of the season.

As for Therrien, the Canadian allowed four hits, hitting one, and striking out seven. At one point, Therrien sat down 11 of 12. The Titans' offence had runners in scoring position just three times against the Aigles' ace.

After a scoreless inning from Erasmo Piñales, Grant Larson (win, 3-3) slammed the door in his first relief appearance of the season. The 6-foot-7 lefty fanned three of the six batters he faced in the ninth and tenth to keep the game scoreless. With the start-up runner at second in the tenth, Larson got two pop-outs and a punch-out to give his side a chance.

The Titans' offence left two more runners in scoring position against right-hander Christian Scafidi in the ninth but found themselves with momentum and another opportunity in the tenth.

Facing Alexander Castro (loss, 1-1), the right-hander hit one and walked one with the start-up runner already on base, seeing the Titans load them up with nobody out. Victor Cerny hit into a 6-2-3 double play to get the Aigles an out away from Sudden Death. Shortstop Aaron Casillas delivered the walk-off heroics with a single to right field to plate Zach Campbell to finish the night.

The 1-0 victory marks the fourth time in franchise history in which the Titans have won by that margin (5/25/22 vs. Evansville, 8/13/23 G2 vs. New York, and 8/22/24 G2 vs. Sussex County).

Noel McGarry Doyle and AJ Wright each went 1-for-3 with a walk, while Kaiden Cardoso picked up a multi-hit effort.

