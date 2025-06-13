Bird Dawgs Stun Jackals with Pino's Ninth-Inning Slam

June 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs first baseman Yassel Pino

PATERSON, N.J. - Yassel Pino crushed a two-out grand slam in the top of the ninth to lift the Down East Bird Dawgs to a stunning 6-5 comeback win over the New Jersey Jackals, snapping an 11-game losing streak and opening the three-game series with a bang at Hinchliffe Stadium.

New Jersey scored first in the second when Arbert Cipion hit a homer to right-center field to take a 2-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs answered in the top of the fourth from back-to-back RBI singles hit by Trotter Harlan and Cole Hill to tie it 2-2.

The Jackals took the lead in the fifth when Bryson Parks hit a two-run homer to make it 4-2.

New Jersey added an insurance run in the seventh as Parks lifted a sacrifice fly and drove in a run to take a 5-2 lead.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, Pino launched a go-ahead grand slam to give the Bird Dawgs a 6-5 lead.

Nate Roof held off the Jackals attack in the bottom of the ninth, securing his first save of his pro career and the 6-5 win.

Axel Andueza (2-1) earned the win as he delivered two innings in relief of Danny Beal, who started and pitched six innings while allowing four runs.

Anthony Leak (0-1) suffered the loss as he pitched the ninth and allowed four runs while striking out two.

The Bird Dawgs snap their 11-game losing streak and move to 9-20, taking game one of three over the Jackals. Next up, the Bird Dawgs take on New Jersey on June 14 at 6:35 p.m.

