Roby Jr. Makes a Splash in First Game Back from IL; Hensey and Parsons Pitching Tandem Shut Out Québec in Series Opener

June 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

The two best records in the Frontier League clashed in the first of a three-game home series at Skylands Stadium. On Friday the 13th, Sussex County blanked the Québec Capitales, 6-0, to improve their record to 23-8.

Third baseman Sean Roby Jr. didn't wait long to make his return from injury known, hitting a towering two-run home run in the bottom of the first to put the Miners up 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Miners extended the lead to three when designated hitter Abdel Guadalupe's groundout allowed Dom Johnson to score after he hit a triple with one out. Guadalupe has driven in three RBI in his first three games with the Miners.

The Miners looked to the bullpen after Rob Hensey (W, 3-1) carded six shutout innings while allowing only three hits. Reliever Billy Parsons took the mound for the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Miners threatened to add some insurance to their 3-0 lead with bases loaded after a walk and two infield singles. With two outs, Mahki Backstrom kept his bat hot as he cleared the bases with a three-run double, putting the Miners up 6-0 heading into the ninth.

Parsons (S, 4-0) came back out in the ninth for his third inning of work. After loading the bases with two outs, left fielder Gabriel Maciel made an outstanding catch on the move in deep left field to seal the win.

The Miners handed the Capitales, owner of the Frontier League's best record, only their second loss on the road all year. The two teams will battle it out again tomorrow at Skylands Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM on Saturday, June 14.

