Sussex County Miners Car Show this Friday, June 27th

June 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release









Sussex County Miners round the bases

(Sussex County Miners) Sussex County Miners round the bases(Sussex County Miners)

Prepare for a double dose of Americana as we combine two beloved traditions into one spectacular event! Get ready for the "Sussex County Miners Car Show" & Sussex County Miners Baseball Game, a thrilling day of classic cars and professional baseball.

Kicking off the festivities is the "Sussex County Miners Car Show," starting at 3pm where car enthusiasts and families alike can gather to admire a stunning array of vintage automobiles, muscle cars, sports cars, and custom rides. From meticulously restored classics to sleek modern marvels, there's something for every automotive aficionado to appreciate. We are still taking registrations for cars! Registration costs $20 per car, to register your car email ryan@scminers.com.

After the Car Show come inside and cheer on our Sussex County Miners as they take on the New Jersey Jackals at 7:05pm as the Miners transform into the Fill It Up Regulars in their Alter Ego night of the season. Feel the energy of the crowd, indulge in ballpark snacks, and experience the timeless joy of America's original pastime.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this unique fusion of classic cars and professional baseball. The Sussex County Miners Car Show and Alter Ego night will continue on July 19th, and August 30th. Grab your tickets now and join us for a day of revved-up engines and grand slam moments at the "Sussex County Miners Car Show" & Sussex County Miners Professional Baseball!

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2025

Sussex County Miners Car Show this Friday, June 27th - Sussex County Miners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.