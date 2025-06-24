Wild Things Drop Series Opener After Big Lake Erie Sixth

WASHINGTON, Pa. (June 24) - The Washington Wild Things fell to the Lake Erie Crushers by a score of 6-2 in Tuesday's series opener. The Wild Things had strong pitching from Jordan DiValerio but the Crushers put up six runs in the sixth inning to contribute to the win.

The Washington Wild Things struck first in the bottom of the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Kadon Morton was hit by a pitch, Cael Chatham drew a walk and Tyreque Reed delivered an RBI single to plate the game's first run. Andrew Czech followed with a walk to load the bases, but Washington was unable to capitalize further.

In the fifth, Tommy Caufield added to the Wild Things' lead with a solo home run, making it 2-0.

However, the momentum shifted in the sixth inning when the Lake Erie Crushers erupted for six runs. Jordan Harrison-Dudley put the Crushers on the board with a solo shot to cut the deficit in half. Lake Erie then capitalized with a two-run single. Vincent Byrd Jr capped off the inning with a three-run homer, giving the Crushers a 6-2 lead.

Jordan DiValerio started the game on a roll but the wheels fell off in the sixth inning as the Crushers bats heated up. DiValerio went seven innings and gave up six earned runs while striking out six.

The Wild Things were able to get a baserunner on board as Ethan Wilder hit a single but that was all they were able to muster as they fell to the Crushers.

The middle game of the series takes place Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. It will be another Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania, and fans can also enjoy Dollar Dogs, courtesy of Berks Foods. Tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







