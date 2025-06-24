Tri-City Drops Series Opener to Ottawa

June 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (23-15) fell 3-2 to the Ottawa Titans (14-25) on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Workforce Development Night presented by Ferguson and Paylocity.

Dazon Cole served as the opener for the Titans and received a no-decision. He pitched an inning, yielding one hit and walked two.

Ottawa opened the scoring in the second. JustIn Fogel reached on an error from Josh Leslie. He advanced to second after Aaron Casillas was hit by a pitch. Fogel advanced to third on a wild pitch. Victor Cerny singled off Connor Wilford to give the Titans a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City countered in the fifth. Josue Urdaneta singled off Mac Lardnar and stole second. Cam Jones knocked in Urdaneta with a double. Amani Larry singled and Jones went to third. Julian Boyd picked up an RBI fielder's choice which provided the ValleyCats with a 2-1 lead.

Ottawa responded in the sixth. Jake Sanford singled and two batters later Jackie Urbaez lifted a two-run homer to pull the Titans ahead, 3-2.

Mac Lardner (1-2) earned the win. He tossed five innings, yielding two runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Wilford (4-2) received the loss and turned in his second consecutive quality start. He pitched six frames, allowing three runs, two earned on five hits.

Erasmo Pinelas earned his second save, retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Tri-City looks to take the middle game of the three-game set tomorrow, Wednesday, June 25th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | OTTAWA 3 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Mac Lardner (1-2)

L: Connor Wilford (4-2)

S: Erasmo Pinelas (2)

Time of Game: 2:26

Attendance: 1,578

